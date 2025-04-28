100 WVIA Way
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi

Northern Ireland

Season 7 Episode 704 | 28m 00s

Mickela visits Northern Ireland for the very first time, exploring the natural beauty and legend of the Giant’s Causeway. Along the way, she meets with traditional bodhran-maker Seamus O’Kane, becomes a warrior queen through Irish Festival Dance, and gets a few steps in with the Highland Dances of Derry.

Aired: 04/30/25 | Expires: 04/30/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Arab Cultures
Mickela connects with the Arab-American communities in New York.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Little Sri Lanka (Staten Island)
Mickela dances with the Sri Lankan Dance Academy.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Garifuna (The Bronx)
Mickela heads to The Bronx to meet with the largest Garifuna community in the US.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Little Caribbean (Flatbush, Brooklyn)
Mickela heads to the Little Caribbean neighborhood to take soca dance classes,
Episode: S6 E606 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Latinx communities
Mickela travels through the boroughs of NYC to get a taste of Latinx flavors!
Episode: S6 E602 | 28:00
Watch 28:00
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Empower NYC
Mickela is inspired and invigorated with the power that dance has.
Episode: S6 E601 | 28:00
Watch 27:46
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI)
The AAPI community is a diverse group: from Hawaiian Hula to Little Manila in Queens.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Hip Hop (The Boogie Down Bronx)
Mickela gets a taste of the Boogie Down Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Flushing, Queens
Mickela celebrates the Asian-American community in Flushing, Queens.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Bare Feet With Mickela Mallozzi
Open Stages
From Lincoln Center to the re-opening of Broadway, New York City is open for business.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:46
