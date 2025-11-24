Mâori in Aotearoa (New Zealand)

Mickela is graciously hosted by the indigenous guardians of the land of Aotearoa (New Zealand), the Mâori iwi (tribe) of Ngâti Whâtua Ôrâkei in Tâmaki Makaurau (Auckland). Mickela learns the dance, music, te reo Mâori language, and traditions that have been passed down by the elders for generations, including the powerful Haka that has become the symbol of Mâori pride throughout the world!