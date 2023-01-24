Vanishing Whales

Extras
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Scientists study the body size and health of humpback whales across their migratory cycle.
Experts are working to conserve and restore the Puget Sound’s declining kelp forests.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Changing Seas Season 15
-
Changing Seas Season 14
-
Changing Seas Season 13
-
Changing Seas Season 12
-
Changing Seas Season 11
-
Changing Seas Season 10
-
Changing Seas Season 9
-
Changing Seas Season 8
-
Changing Seas Season 7
-
Changing Seas Season 6
-
Changing Seas Season 5
-
Changing Seas Season 4
-
Changing Seas Season 3
-
Changing Seas Season 2
-
Changing Seas Season 1
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Scientists study the body size and health of humpback whales across their migratory cycle.
Experts are working to conserve and restore the Puget Sound’s declining kelp forests.
Florida’s gentle giants are dying in record numbers.
Scientists study and restore juvenile tarpon and snook habitat in Florida.
Upgrades to the storied deep-sea submersible Alvin will take it deeper than ever before.
Researchers study one of America’s iconic landscapes – the salt marsh.