Changing Seas

Sharks in Belize: Jaguars of the Sea

Season 15 Episode 1502 | 26m 42s

The Belize Barrier Reef is home to a diverse array of top predators like lemon sharks, nurse sharks, tiger sharks, and Caribbean reef sharks. In a unique collaboration, local fishers leverage their generational knowledge to help marine scientists and fisheries managers keep shark populations healthy for all.

Aired: 10/31/23 | Expires: 01/06/24
Changing Seas is presented by your local public television station. Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional Funding was provided by Trish and Dan Bell and The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mollusks: More than a Shell
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Life in the Dark: The Polar Night
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 26:42
Watch 4:49
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge | Changing Seas | Preview
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Preview: S15 | 4:49
Watch 3:53
Changing Seas
Life in The Dark: The Polar Night | Changing Seas | Preview
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Preview: S15 | 3:53
Watch 4:06
Changing Seas
Sharks in Belize| Changing Seas | Preview
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Preview: S15 | 4:06
Watch 3:16
Changing Seas
Mollusks: More Than A Shell | Changing Seas | Preview
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Preview: S15 | 3:16
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Vanishing Whales
Experts study declines in the number of humpbacks migrating between Alaska and Hawaiʻi.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Humpback Health
Scientists study the body size and health of humpback whales across their migratory cycle.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Kelp: Hidden Treasure of the Salish Sea
Experts are working to conserve and restore the Puget Sound’s declining kelp forests.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:42
