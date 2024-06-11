100 WVIA Way
Changing Seas

Maui Aloha ʻĀina: Mauka to Makai

Season 16 Episode 3 | 26m 42s

Dedicated scientists, land restorationists, and volunteers are drawing upon the ancient wisdom of the Hawaiian people to revive Maui’s cherished ecosystems. Even amidst profound loss in the wake of recent wildfires, these resilient islanders are committed to reconnecting waterways from mauka to makai—from the mountains to the ocean—to heal their island home.

Aired: 06/10/24
Changing Seas is presented by your local public television station. Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional Funding was provided by Trish and Dan Bell and The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Changing Seas
Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History | Changing Seas | Preview
Changing Seas Season 16 - Official Trailer
Preview: S16 | 5:30
Watch 2:51
Changing Seas
Eagle Rays: Soaring on Spotted Wings | Changing Seas | Preview
Changing Seas Season 16 - Official Trailer
Preview: S16 | 2:51
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Episode: S16 E1 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Eagle Rays: Soaring on Spotted Wings
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Episode: S16 E2 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Sharks in Belize: Jaguars of the Sea
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mollusks: More than a Shell
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Life in the Dark: The Polar Night
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 26:42
Watch 4:49
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge | Changing Seas | Preview
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Preview: S15 | 4:49
Watch 3:53
Changing Seas
Life in The Dark: The Polar Night | Changing Seas | Preview
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Preview: S15 | 3:53
