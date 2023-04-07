100 WVIA Way
Charité

Zero Hour

Season 2 Episode 6 | 51m 14s

Wounded soldiers and air-raid victims are being treated day and night by Sauerbruch and his staff. There is no water, no electricity, no drugs or material for dressing wounds, and the Russians are coming.

Aired: 04/26/23
Funding for Charité is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 49:35
Charité
Bloodsuckers
A newborn with jaundice is in poor condition. Ella accesses Dr. Prokop’s blood bank.
Episode: S3 E2 | 49:35
Watch 49:05
Charité
Breathless
A man is shot trying to cross the border. Dr. Nowack and Ella disagree on a diagnosis.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:05
Watch 49:48
Charité
Sepsis
Dr. Nowack is appointed senior physician for internal medicine; Ella knows what it cost.
Episode: S3 E5 | 49:48
Watch 49:33
Charité
Thresholds
Construction begins on the Berlin Wall, further dividing the residents of East and West.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:33
Watch 48:50
Charité
Heart Flutters
Ella is invited to present her findings in West Berlin, but Dr. Nowack must vouch for her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:50
Watch 48:11
Charité
The Iron Lung
Dr. Ella Wendt is transferred to the Charite as doctors and nursing staff leave the GDR.
Episode: S3 E1 | 48:11
Watch 50:53
Charité
Last Hope
The reality of having an unhealthy baby leads the young doctors down a dangerous path.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:53
Watch 50:36
Charité
Underground
An attempt on Hitler's life puts Dr. Sauerbruch and his son in the hands of the law.
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:36
Watch 50:53
Charité
Buried
Nurse Christel notices the small gestures of affection between Martin and Otto.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:53
Watch 50:13
Charité
Blighty Wound
A soldier is brought in for surgery, though some believe he shot himself.
Episode: S2 E1 | 50:13
