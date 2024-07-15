100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Citizen Better

Pay Equity

Season 1 Episode 7 | 9m 13s

Despite decades of equal pay legislation, gender and racial wage gaps still persist. Millennial and Gen Z workers like TikTok star Hannah Williams hope that they are starting new conversations from the office break room to the halls of Congress, in hopes that increased pay transparency can help make equal pay a reality.

Aired: 07/15/24
Funding for CITIZEN BETTER is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:44
Citizen Better
Sneakers and Mutual Aid
KJ uses the skills he's picked up as a sneakerhead to try out mutual aid.
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:44
Watch 8:20
Citizen Better
How Activists Uncover Pollution In Their Communities
When climate change showed up in Beata's life, the solution started in her neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:20
Watch 11:53
Citizen Better
Can Social Media Activism Actually Work?
Can Social Media activism actually work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:53
Watch 10:21
Citizen Better
What the DAP and Affordable Housing Have in Common?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:21
Watch 10:44
Citizen Better
How Food Fuels Political Movements
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:44
Latest Episodes
Watch 7:28
Citizen Better
Community Potluck (LGBTQ+)
KJ uncovers South Carolina's LGBTQ history, and the one picnic that started it all.
Episode: S1 E6 | 7:28
Watch 9:44
Citizen Better
Sneakers and Mutual Aid
KJ uses the skills he's picked up as a sneakerhead to try out mutual aid.
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:44
Watch 8:20
Citizen Better
How Activists Uncover Pollution In Their Communities
When climate change showed up in Beata's life, the solution started in her neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:20
Watch 11:53
Citizen Better
Can Social Media Activism Actually Work?
Can Social Media activism actually work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:53
Watch 10:21
Citizen Better
What the DAP and Affordable Housing Have in Common?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:21
Watch 10:44
Citizen Better
How Food Fuels Political Movements
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:44