Citizen Better

Sneakers and Mutual Aid

Season 1 Episode 5 | 9m 44s

Mutual aid requires many skills: organization, tracking inventory, cleaning and maintaining supplies, and most of all building relationships. But what if you could practice all those skills—by collecting sneakers? KJ visits Harlem's Closet sneaker shop in Columbia, SC, and the Rock Hill Community Fridge to learn how two business owners are using their hobbies to practice community care.

Aired: 05/13/24
Funding for CITIZEN BETTER is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
