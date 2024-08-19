Student Activism

Extras
To help close wage gaps, Millennial and Gen Z workers are asking each other how much they make.
KJ uses the skills he's picked up as a sneakerhead to try out mutual aid.
When climate change showed up in Beata's life, the solution started in her neighborhood.
Can Social Media activism actually work?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
Latest Episodes
To help close wage gaps, Millennial and Gen Z workers are asking each other how much they make.
KJ uncovers South Carolina's LGBTQ history, and the one picnic that started it all.
KJ uses the skills he's picked up as a sneakerhead to try out mutual aid.
When climate change showed up in Beata's life, the solution started in her neighborhood.
Can Social Media activism actually work?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.