Citizen Better

Student Activism

Season 1 Episode 8 | 9m 17s

Why do so many social movements start on college campuses? KJ Kearney looks at student protests from the 1960s through today to learn how close knit communities and a culture of critical thinking create so many student activists, and how we can all stay connected to civic engagement long after graduation.

Aired: 08/19/24
Funding for CITIZEN BETTER is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Latest Episodes
Watch 9:13
Citizen Better
Can You Make More Money By Sharing Your Salary?
To help close wage gaps, Millennial and Gen Z workers are asking each other how much they make.
Episode: S1 E7 | 9:13
Watch 7:28
Citizen Better
Community Potluck (LGBTQ+)
KJ uncovers South Carolina's LGBTQ history, and the one picnic that started it all.
Episode: S1 E6 | 7:28
Watch 9:44
Citizen Better
Your Hobby Could Make You A Better Citizen
KJ uses the skills he's picked up as a sneakerhead to try out mutual aid.
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:44
Watch 8:20
Citizen Better
How Activists Uncover Pollution In Their Communities
When climate change showed up in Beata's life, the solution started in her neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:20
Watch 11:53
Citizen Better
Can Social Media Activism Actually Work?
Can Social Media activism actually work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:53
Watch 10:21
Citizen Better
What the DAP and Affordable Housing Have in Common?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:21
Watch 10:44
Citizen Better
How Food Fuels Political Movements
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:44