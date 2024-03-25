Citizen Better

Latest Episodes
Can Social Media activism actually work?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
This show will follow KJ Kearney as he finds the ‘informal’ ways to be civically engaged in everyday life so that viewers can feel empowered to make a meaningful impact on the reg rather than just on election days. Like shoes, one size does not fit all, “trying on” various types of informal civic engagement, KJ will find what pairs suit him to make a footprint in our democracy.