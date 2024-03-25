100 WVIA Way
This show will follow KJ Kearney as he finds the ‘informal’ ways to be civically engaged in everyday life so that viewers can feel empowered to make a meaningful impact on the reg rather than just on election days. Like shoes, one size does not fit all, “trying on” various types of informal civic engagement, KJ will find what pairs suit him to make a footprint in our democracy.

Watch 11:53
Citizen Better
Can Social Media Activism Actually Work?
Can Social Media activism actually work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:53
Watch 10:21
Citizen Better
What the DAP and Affordable Housing Have in Common?
KJ learns the surprising history of the DAP and how it connects to affordable housing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:21
Watch 10:44
Citizen Better
How Food Fuels Political Movements
Community organizer KJ Kearney learns about the link between food and freedoms.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:44
