America jails more people than any other country in the history of the world. For many, just one arrest is enough to get caught up in the system. When they’re released back into society after their debt has been paid, often, they are offered no opportunities and no hope. But there are some who do break through, who do get a hand, who do get help. Returning Citizens tells their story.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Never Going Back
Renowned activist Susan Burton visits a safe refuge for formerly incarcerated women.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Running the Traps
Disgraced Ex-Philly DA finds redemption by advocating for returning citizens.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Testimony
Sentenced as teens, then freed by the Supreme Court, inmates tell their truths.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
