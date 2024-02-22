100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration

Running the Traps

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 46s

Seth Williams, Philly’s first black DA, was convicted on corruption charges and served three years in prison. He’s now a community activist who calls himself “the poster child of second chances,” advocating for returning citizens and working with credible messengers to combat street gun violence.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/27/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Testimony
Sentenced as teens, then freed by the Supreme Court, inmates tell their truths.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Testimony
Sentenced as teens, then freed by the Supreme Court, inmates tell their truths.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Never Going Back
Renowned activist Susan Burton visits a safe refuge for formerly incarcerated women.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46