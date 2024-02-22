100 WVIA Way
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration

With Rigor and With Love

Season 1 Episode 101

The Philadelphia Mural Arts Project provides an opportunity for probationers and inmates to learn new skills, to channel their energy into repairing harm instead of their repeating mistakes. Anger and despair are replaced by pride in creativity and self-expression. Not art for art’s sake; art for our sake.

Aired: 02/29/24
Episode: S1 E105
Episode: S1 E102
Episode: S1 E104
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Running the Traps
Disgraced Ex-Philly DA finds redemption by advocating for returning citizens.
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Testimony
Sentenced as teens, then freed by the Supreme Court, inmates tell their truths.
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Never Going Back
Renowned activist Susan Burton visits a safe refuge for formerly incarcerated women.
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
