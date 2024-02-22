100 WVIA Way
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration

On Our Own

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 46s

The formerly incarcerated face a range of barriers to re-entering society, but one of the most challenging and persistent is the search for meaningful employment. Though certain state and corporate mandates have helped to ease the stigma, many returning citizens have taken hold of their own destinies by becoming business owners and entrepreneurs, often by using skills they’d learned behind bars.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
