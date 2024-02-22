100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration

Testimony

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 46s

A sentence of life in prison without parole was a common one for teen offenders, until the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision ruled it unconstitutional. In the interim, thousands of young lives were virtually thrown away, consigned to hopeless imprisonment. Suddenly, hundreds of these inmates were unexpectedly set free, to reconnect and re-enter their lives. We hear their truth.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Running the Traps
Disgraced Ex-Philly DA finds redemption by advocating for returning citizens.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Running the Traps
Disgraced Ex-Philly DA finds redemption by advocating for returning citizens.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Never Going Back
Renowned activist Susan Burton visits a safe refuge for formerly incarcerated women.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
The Simple Dignity of Work
A store owner hires returning citizens to work in stores that serve their neighborhoods.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46