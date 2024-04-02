The Real Story of Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Latest Episodes
This documentary tells the true story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government owned Post Office wrongly blamed their own managers for its apparent loss. Hundreds were accused of theft and fraud, and many were even sent to prison - leaving lives, marriages, and reputations in ruins.