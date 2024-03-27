100 WVIA Way
Given the sheer volume of news available, how can the average person separate fact from fiction? This series draws from common sense, critical thinking skills, and universal standards of journalism to give viewers the tools to discern fact from fiction in news reports, identify fake news, and evaluate the biases of real news.

Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
A Powerful Tool
Media literacy has become a necessity in modern culture.
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
The Enemy Within
What if there were right answers to many of the world’s most pressing disputes?
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
The Enemy Within
What if there were right answers to many of the world’s most pressing disputes?
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
This timely documentary explores how to be a smarter information consumer.
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
Smoke and Mirrors
Attempts to influence U.S. election results through misinformation are explored.
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
Fact-Checking
Readers are the first line of defense against the dissemination of bogus reports.
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
Human vs. Machine
AI, big data, and machine learning may be used to help stop fake news in the future.
Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation
Fake News, Real Money
What is the role of consumers and advertisers in the complex ecosystem of news?
