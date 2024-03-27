Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation

Extras
This timely documentary explores how to be a smarter information consumer.
Attempts to influence U.S. election results through misinformation are explored.
Media literacy has become a necessity in modern culture.
Readers are the first line of defense against the dissemination of bogus reports.
What is the role of consumers and advertisers in the complex ecosystem of news?
AI, big data, and machine learning may be used to help stop fake news in the future.
