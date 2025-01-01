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The Civil War

Q & A: Working with Celebrities

3m 21s

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have narrated Ken Burns's films. Find out how A-list actors become interested providing narration.

Production made possible by grants from General Motors Corporation, National Endowment for the Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation
Extras
Watch 28:19
The Civil War
Making The Civil War: 25 Years Later
Ken Burns, Ric Burns, Buddy Squires, and Allen Moore discuss the making of The Civil War.
Special: 28:19
Watch 2:14:38
The Civil War
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:14:38
Watch 2:18:35
The Civil War
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:18:35
Watch 2:34:49
The Civil War
1863: "Simply Murder"/"The Universe of Battle"
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:34:49
Watch 2:21:25
The Civil War
1862: "A Very Bloody Affair"/"Forever Free"
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:21:25
Watch 13:57
The Civil War
Restoring The Civil War
Learn how The Civil War series has been completely restored to Ultra HD – 4K resolution.
Special: 13:57
Watch 1:40:58
The Civil War
1861: "The Cause"
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:40:58
Watch 1:39
The Civil War
Q & A: Civil War Interest
Ken Burns shares how his interest in the Civil War developed.
Preview: S1 | 1:39
Watch 4:45
The Civil War
In the classroom with The Civil War
Educator Eden McCauslin explains how she uses The Civil War series with her students.
Preview: S1 | 4:45
Watch 1:07
The Civil War
Q & A: Bringing the Past to Life
Ken Burns explains how he brought the personal stories in The Civil War series to life.
Preview: 1:07
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:14:38
The Civil War
1865: "War Is All Hell"/"The Better Angels of Our Nature"
Richmond falls to Grant's army, Lee surrenders, Lincoln is assassinated, and the war ends.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:14:38
Watch 2:18:35
The Civil War
1864: "Valley of the Shadow of Death"/"Most Hallowed Ground"
While causalities mount, Lincoln’s re-election chances dim.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:18:35
Watch 2:34:49
The Civil War
1863: "Simply Murder"/"The Universe of Battle"
Follow the Battle of Gettysburg, draft riots, and the first African-American troops.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:34:49
Watch 2:21:25
The Civil War
1862: "A Very Bloody Affair"/"Forever Free"
Lincoln’s war to preserve the Union transforms to a war to emancipate the slaves.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:21:25
Watch 1:40:58
The Civil War
1861: "The Cause"
Find out what caused the war, examining slavery and questions of union and states’ rights.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:40:58