Craft in America

MINIATURES episode

Season 15 Episode 2 | 55m 36s

MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas. Featuring miniaturist Mark Murphy, designer and collector Alexander Girard and the “Multiple Visions: A Common Bond” exhibition at the Museum of International Folk Art, the International Folk Art Market, Cuban artist Leandro Gomez Quintero, and woodblock printmaker and marionette maker Gustave Baumann.

Aired: 11/30/23 | Expires: 11/30/28
Extras
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
PLAY preview
Watch a preview of PLAY, streaming Dec 1, broadcast premiere Dec 29
Preview: S15 E1 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
MINIATURES preview
Watch a preview of MINIATURES, streaming Dec 1, PBS broadcast premiere Dec 29
Preview: S15 E2 | 1:00
Watch 2:19
Craft in America
Mark Murphy shows us his miniature furniture
Miniaturist Mark Murphy shows us his miniature 1/12th scale furniture
Clip: S15 | 2:19
Watch 1:57
Craft in America
International Folk Art Market basket weaver
Master basket weaver Nelsiwe Dlamini at International Folk Art Market
Clip: S15 | 1:57
Watch 1:47
Craft in America
Puppeteering the snow leopard at Noah's Ark
Kinetic designer Chris Green works with Noah's Ark educators on puppeteering snow leopard
Clip: S15 | 1:47
Watch 1:18
Craft in America
Calder Kamin on Austin Creative Reuse
Artist Calder Kamin on how she discovered Austin Creative Reuse
Clip: S15 | 1:18
Watch 0:54
Craft in America
Recycling plastic through Precious Plastic program
Sustainability coordinator on recycling plastic through their Precious Plastic program
Clip: S15 | 0:54
Watch 1:49
Craft in America
Roberto Benavidez on creating piñatas & "piñathkos"
Artist Roberto Benavidez speaks with curator and art historian on his piñatas & piñathkos
Clip: S15 | 1:49
Watch 1:23
Craft in America
El Orfeon Santiago Chorus
El Orfeon Santiago Chorus performance - bonus video from MINIATURES
Clip: S15 | 1:23
