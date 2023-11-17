PLAY episode

Extras
Craft in America Season 15
Craft in America Season 14
Craft in America Season 13
Craft in America Season 12
QUILTS and IDENTITY
CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
TEACHERS and NATURE
MUSIC and CELEBRATION
SERVICE
FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
THREADS and CROSSROADS
MESSAGES and FAMILY
ORIGINS and PROCESS
MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Learn about contemporary quilters from diverse traditions
Explore the diverse craft traditions & innovations in the Golden State.