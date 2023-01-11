HOME Episode

Extras
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Watch a preview of PLAY, streaming Dec 1, broadcast premiere Dec 29
Watch a preview of MINIATURES, streaming Dec 1, PBS broadcast premiere Dec 29
Miniaturist Mark Murphy shows us his miniature 1/12th scale furniture
Master basket weaver Nelsiwe Dlamini at International Folk Art Market
Kinetic designer Chris Green works with Noah's Ark educators on puppeteering snow leopard
Artist Calder Kamin on how she discovered Austin Creative Reuse
Sustainability coordinator on recycling plastic through their Precious Plastic program
Artist Roberto Benavidez speaks with curator and art historian on his piñatas & piñathkos
Craft in America Season 15
Craft in America Season 14
Craft in America Season 13
Craft in America Season 12
QUILTS and IDENTITY
CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
TEACHERS and NATURE
MUSIC and CELEBRATION
SERVICE
FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
THREADS and CROSSROADS
MESSAGES and FAMILY
ORIGINS and PROCESS
MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Learn about contemporary quilters from diverse traditions
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Explore the diverse craft traditions & innovations in the Golden State.