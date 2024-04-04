Cats vs Dogs? Let's Make an AI to Settle This (LAB) #19

Jabril tries to make an AI to settle the question once and for all, "Will a cat or a dog make us happier?" But in building this AI, Jabril will accidentally incorporate the very bias he was trying to avoid. So today we'll talk about how bias creeps into our algorithms and what we can do to try to account for these problems. https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1N5IdMTmiNbwEOD8dqammN8GAfpk41arw