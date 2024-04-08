Rotational Motion: Crash Course Physics #11

Extras
Let's talk about astrophysics, cosmology and how our universe works.
Let's talk Einstein and Nuclear Physics. What does E=MC2 actually mean? Why is it useful?
Shini introduces the idea of Quantum Mechanics and how it helps us understand light.
Why is e=mc2 such a big deal? And what about this grumpy cat in a box and probability?
We've all heard of relativity, but what is it? How does it relate to light and motion?
Shini talks to us about optical instruments and how they make magnification possible.
Megneto helps Shini explain how induction works and why magnetism seems so complicated.
Getting power at home is pretty amazing – and much more complicated than it may seem.
We've talked about how AC circuits change voltage, but let's take a deeper look.
Sunlight, moonlight, torchlight... They all work the same. Let's talk about light!
Latest Episodes
