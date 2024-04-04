The English Renaissance and NOT Shakespeare

Extras
Latest Episodes
19th century playwrights remade the French theater – first with Realism, then Naturalism.
19th century racism contributed to a unique and troubling performance culture in America.
Learn about the all-night dance shows in India that culminate in killing a Demon.
Let's discuss wizard theater and the rise of classical Chinese theater and Beijing Opera.
In the 1600s, English theater had to go into hiding, from PURITANS. Enter: WOMEN.
1.What is theater? And 2. Is it spelled -re or -er? The first question is a bit trickier.
How did American theater develop after the Revolutionary War?
In the 18th century, audiences were ready for some really, really dramatic theater.
After Germany was unified, we got Sturm, Drang, Weimar Classicism and Goethe.
English Sentimental Comedies weren't that funny, but they were definitely sentimental.