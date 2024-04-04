100 WVIA Way
Crash Course Theater

Molière - Man of Satire and Many Burials

Season 1 Episode 21 | 11m 11s

This week on CC Theater, Mike Rugnetta teaches you about the greatest playwright of Renaissance France, Molière. We'll talk a bit about early French theater design, and the kingly love of theater that Louis the XIII and XIV shared, and look at Molière's Tartuffe in the Thought Bubble.

Aired: 07/12/18
Watch 12:06
Crash Course Theater
Zola, France, Realism, and Naturalism
19th century playwrights remade the French theater – first with Realism, then Naturalism.
Episode: S1 E31 | 12:06
Watch 13:04
Crash Course Theater
Race Melodrama and Minstrel Shows
19th century racism contributed to a unique and troubling performance culture in America.
Episode: S1 E30 | 13:04
Watch 10:51
Crash Course Theater
China, Zaju, and Beijing Opera
Let's discuss wizard theater and the rise of classical Chinese theater and Beijing Opera.
Episode: S1 E25 | 10:51
Watch 10:13
Crash Course Theater
All Night Demon Dance Party - Kathakali
Learn about the all-night dance shows in India that culminate in killing a Demon.
Episode: S1 E24 | 10:13
Watch 12:54
Crash Course Theater
Where Did Theater Go?
In the 1600s, English theater had to go into hiding, from PURITANS. Enter: WOMEN.
Episode: S1 E18 | 12:54
Watch 13:35
Crash Course Theater
What Is Theater?
1.What is theater? And 2. Is it spelled -re or -er? The first question is a bit trickier.
Episode: S1 E1 | 13:35
Watch 12:07
Crash Course Theater
North America Gets a Theater...Riot
How did American theater develop after the Revolutionary War?
Episode: S1 E29 | 12:07
Watch 11:34
Crash Course Theater
The Rise of Melodrama
In the 18th century, audiences were ready for some really, really dramatic theater.
Episode: S1 E28 | 11:34
Watch 11:09
Crash Course Theater
Why So Angry, German Theater?
After Germany was unified, we got Sturm, Drang, Weimar Classicism and Goethe.
Episode: S1 E27 | 11:09
Watch 11:37
Crash Course Theater
England's Sentimental Theater
English Sentimental Comedies weren't that funny, but they were definitely sentimental.
Episode: S1 E26 | 11:37
