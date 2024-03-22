Curious George Flies a Kite/From Scratch

A gusty morning at the country house leads George to experiment with aerodynamics. The best thing of all for a windy day is a kite. George and Jumpy Squirrel, discover the wonders (and perils) of kite flying. / Gnocchi, the cat, is accused of scratching booths in Chef Pisghetti’s restaurant. To prove Gnocchi’s innocence, George mounts an investigation and shows his friend was wrongfully accused.