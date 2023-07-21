Monkey Hoedown/Curious George Clowns Around

The Man with the Yellow Hat is excited to join the Uptown Bluegrass Band for a country hoedown. When George accidentally ruins the Man's guitar while trying to clean it, George and Allie decide to make a new guitar! / George and the Man visit the Clown College for Pepe El Loco's Big Show. George is mistaken for a messenger clown and is tasked with picking up parts for a top-secret gadget for Pepe.