Be Reasonable

Hacker returns to wreak his revenge on Ms. Fileshare and hides her away in the Cybrary. Jackie, Matt, Inez and Digit must use deductive reasoning to sort through a maze of confusing facts to find Ms. Fileshare and help her escape. If they fail, that beastly 'borg will steal the Cybrary's most precious books - that reveal the most secret inner-workings of Motherboard!