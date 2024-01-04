The Snelfu Snafu Part 2

Hacker is in complete control of Cyberspace! Jackie, Matt, Inez and Digit must find a way to bring Motherboard back to power and oust Hacker. Slider's "Syncolator" invention is the answer, but some of the pieces are missing. The kids must go to various cybersites and purchase the necessary parts, wheeling and dealing with the nefarious owners, learning to spend their money wisely in the process.