An Eye for Art

Chef Leah Chase began collecting works by Black artists in the early 1970s and her Dooky Chase restaurant is a visual feast thanks to the culinary icon who was a lifelong member of the New Orleans Museum of Art Board of Trustees. Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase revisit three dishes including Curried Chicken Salad, Crabmeat Salad and Peach Cobbler, which were favorites at art patron parties.