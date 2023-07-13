100 WVIA Way
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy

Creole Feast

Season 1 Episode 118 | 26m 46s

Chef Leah Chase offered a leisurely multi-course Creole feast for special gatherings as an opportunity for her guests to spend time enjoying food and conversation. In this episode, Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase recreate some of the items from the feast, including Creole Jambalaya, Redfish Court Bouillon and Panne’ Veal plus Crawfish and Andouille Maque Choux.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 10/23/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Dooky Chase’s Second Act
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Episode: S1 E124 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
At Home with My Pots
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Episode: S1 E125 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Culinary School
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Episode: S1 E123 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Make it Good
Recipes for Smothered Pork Chops, Rice Dressing, Chicken Creole and Sister Stell mocktail.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Family Gathering
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Episode: S1 E126 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Queen of Creole Cuisine
Recipes for Shrimp Creole, Oyster Stuffed Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Pie.
Episode: S1 E115 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Potluck
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
Episode: S1 E120 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Restaurant Evolution
Recipes for Pompano with Crabmeat Sauce, Steak au Poivre and Crawfish Etouffee.
Episode: S1 E114 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Mardi Gras
A recipe for Red Beans & Rice plus Meatballs and a cocktail called Leah’s Creole Crown.
Episode: S1 E117 | 26:46
