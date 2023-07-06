The Queen of Creole Cuisine

Extras
Recipes for Hortensia’s Vegetable Soup, Strawberry Shortcake and a Strawberry Spritzer.
French Fried Potato, Hot Sausage, Pork Chop and Oyster BLT Po-boy Sandwiches.
Recipes for Okra Gumbo, Farm-Raised Catfish and Grits and a Bloody Mary.
Recipes for Bronzed Drum with Summer Vegetables, Stuffed Shrimp and Custard Pie.
Recipes for Flounder Stuffed with Crabmeat and BBQ Shrimp, served with a Mint Julep.
Citrus Glazed Roast Duck, Mixed Greens with Smoked Ham Hock, Sweet Potatoes and a Sazerac.
Latest Episodes
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Recipes for Corned Beef & Cabbage, Veal in Red Gravy with Herbs and Calas.
Recipes for Breakfast Shrimp, Grillades and Sugar Steak.
Creole Jambalaya, Redfish Court Bouillon, Panne’ Veal, Crawfish & Andouille Maque Choux.
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
A recipe for Red Beans & Rice plus Meatballs and a cocktail called Leah’s Creole Crown.
Recipes for Stuffed Mirliton, Poached Redfish and a Spiked Eggnog.