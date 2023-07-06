The celebration of Mardi Gras is a cherished tradition at Dooky Chase that includes a toast to King Zulu as the parade passes in front of the restaurant. Friends and family gather to enjoy Carnival favorites like Red Beans and Rice and also Meatballs, prepared in this episode by Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase, with a special cocktail from Eve Marie Haydel called Leah’s Creole Crown.