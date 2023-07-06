100 WVIA Way
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy

Mardi Gras

Season 1 Episode 117 | 26m 46s

The celebration of Mardi Gras is a cherished tradition at Dooky Chase that includes a toast to King Zulu as the parade passes in front of the restaurant. Friends and family gather to enjoy Carnival favorites like Red Beans and Rice and also Meatballs, prepared in this episode by Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase, with a special cocktail from Eve Marie Haydel called Leah’s Creole Crown.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 10/16/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
