100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy

Multicultural Spirit

Season 1 Episode 119 | 26m 46s

Throughout her lifetime Chef Leah Chase explored the culinary traditions of other cultures, insisting that in order to understand people, you had to get to know – and eat - their food. Chefs Dook Chase and Cleo Robinson prepare Corned Beef and Cabbage and Veal in Red Gravy with Herbs followed by Calas, three dishes representing the multicultural “gumbo” of New Orleans.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 10/30/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Dooky Chase’s Second Act
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Episode: S1 E124 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
At Home with My Pots
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Episode: S1 E125 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Culinary School
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Episode: S1 E123 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Family Gathering
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Episode: S1 E126 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Make it Good
Recipes for Smothered Pork Chops, Rice Dressing, Chicken Creole and Sister Stell mocktail.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Madisonville
Recipes for Okra Gumbo, Farm-Raised Catfish and Grits and a Bloody Mary.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Father's Day Breakfast
Recipes for Breakfast Shrimp, Grillades and Sugar Steak.
Episode: S1 E121 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Creole Feast
Creole Jambalaya, Redfish Court Bouillon, Panne’ Veal, Crawfish & Andouille Maque Choux.
Episode: S1 E118 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Potluck
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
Episode: S1 E120 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Dooky Chase’s Second Act
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Episode: S1 E124 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
At Home with My Pots
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Episode: S1 E125 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Culinary School
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Episode: S1 E123 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Make it Good
Recipes for Smothered Pork Chops, Rice Dressing, Chicken Creole and Sister Stell mocktail.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Family Gathering
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Episode: S1 E126 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Queen of Creole Cuisine
Recipes for Shrimp Creole, Oyster Stuffed Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Pie.
Episode: S1 E115 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Potluck
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
Episode: S1 E120 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Restaurant Evolution
Recipes for Pompano with Crabmeat Sauce, Steak au Poivre and Crawfish Etouffee.
Episode: S1 E114 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Mardi Gras
A recipe for Red Beans & Rice plus Meatballs and a cocktail called Leah’s Creole Crown.
Episode: S1 E117 | 26:46