Humble Beginnings

The origin of Dooky Chase Restaurant, established in 1941, was a sandwich shop across the street owned by Edgar “Dooky” Chase Sr. and his wife Emily. In this episode, Chefs Dook Chase and Cleo Robinson return to the restaurant’s roots with some hearty sandwiches - French Fried Potato Po-boy, Hot Sausage Po-boy, and Pork Chop and Oyster BLT Po-boy.