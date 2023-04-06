Chef Leah Chase grew up in Madisonville, Louisiana, a small community on the Tchefuncte River across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. Chefs Dook Chase, her grandson, and Cleo Robinson, her niece, tap into Leah’s farm-to-table upbringing with Okra Gumbo and Farm-Raised Catfish and Grits. A Bloody Mary eye-opener from Eve Marie Haydel features a garden of fresh ingredients.