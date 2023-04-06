100 WVIA Way
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy

Make it Good

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 46s

The Chase family grew a corner sandwich shop – where Chef Leah Chase became known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine – into a culinary landmark. In this episode, grandson Dook Chase and great-granddaughter Zoe Chase prepare Smothered Pork Chops with Rice Dressing and Chicken Creole. Granddaughter Eve Marie Haydel blends a Sister Stell mocktail dedicated to her aunt, Stella Chase Reese.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 06/26/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Madisonville
Recipes for Okra Gumbo, Farm-Raised Catfish and Grits and a Bloody Mary.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Dooky Chase’s Second Act
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Episode: S1 E124 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
At Home with My Pots
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Episode: S1 E125 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Family Gathering
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Episode: S1 E126 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Culinary School
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Episode: S1 E123 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Christmas Traditions
Recipes for Stuffed Mirliton, Poached Redfish and a Spiked Eggnog.
Episode: S1 E122 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Multicultural Spirit
Recipes for Corned Beef & Cabbage, Veal in Red Gravy with Herbs and Calas.
Episode: S1 E119 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Father's Day Breakfast
Recipes for Breakfast Shrimp, Grillades and Sugar Steak.
Episode: S1 E121 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
The Queen of Creole Cuisine
Recipes for Shrimp Creole, Oyster Stuffed Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Pie.
Episode: S1 E115 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Creole Feast
Creole Jambalaya, Redfish Court Bouillon, Panne’ Veal, Crawfish & Andouille Maque Choux.
Episode: S1 E118 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy
Potluck
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
Episode: S1 E120 | 26:46