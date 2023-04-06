Make it Good

The Chase family grew a corner sandwich shop – where Chef Leah Chase became known as the Queen of Creole Cuisine – into a culinary landmark. In this episode, grandson Dook Chase and great-granddaughter Zoe Chase prepare Smothered Pork Chops with Rice Dressing and Chicken Creole. Granddaughter Eve Marie Haydel blends a Sister Stell mocktail dedicated to her aunt, Stella Chase Reese.