Making Music

Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr., Chef Leah Chase’s husband, was a talented jazz trumpet player who at an early age led The Dooky Chase Orchestra. He befriended many famous musicians who dined at Dooky Chase, including Duke Ellington and Ray Charles. Chefs Dook Chase and Cleo Robinson salute the musically talented restaurateur with Bronzed Drum with Summer Vegetables, Stuffed Shrimp and Custard Pie.