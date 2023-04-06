January 6th is King’s Day, the traditional start of Carnival in New Orleans, but at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant the date is celebrated as Queen’s Day in honor of Chef Leah Chase who was born that day. In this episode, Chef Zoe Chase and Chef Dook Chase prepare Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc and Queen’s Cake. Eve Marie Haydel prepares a cocktail creation, Zoe’s Dream.