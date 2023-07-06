Restaurant Evolution

Reflecting its commitment to the Tremé neighborhood, this episode traces changes to Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, including an expansion for the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans and a challenging rebuild following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The events are recalled through the preparation of Pompano with Crabmeat Imperial Sauce, Steak au Poivre and Crawfish Etouffee by Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase.