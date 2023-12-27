100 WVIA Way
Dot's Spot

New Year's Eve Countdown 2023 with DJ Walrus

Season 7 Episode 1 | 17m 56s

Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Work It Out Wombats!, with special appearances by The Kratt Brothers, Agent Osmerelda from Odd Squad, Pierce Freelon from Jamming on the Job, and more! Plus real kids like YOU share their New Year's Resolutions. What are you looking forward to next year?

Aired: 12/26/23
Extras
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
Celebrate Black History Month with PBS KIDS!
Celebrate Black History Month with PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 27:31
Dot's Spot
Winter Sing-Along
Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes!
Episode: S7 E2 | 27:31
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
Winter Yule Log (2023)
Enjoy the PBS KIDS Winter Yule Log!
Episode: S7 E4 | 1:00:00
Watch 14:52
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Holiday Wish List
The top 10 things from PBS KIDS that we want this holiday season!
Episode: S7 E3 | 14:52
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Podcasts
Check out PBS KIDS' podcasts!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS (2023)
Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Dot's Spot
Summer of Adventure on the PBS KIDS Video App!
Watch all of your favorite summer of adventure shows on the PBS KIDS video app!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 2:01
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS and the White House Easter Egg Roll 2023
Agent Osmerelda visits the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Clip: 2:01
Watch 8:33
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS New Year's Eve Countdown with DJ Walrus!
Count down to 2023 in this music compilation with DJ Walrus and your PBS KIDS friends!
Clip: 8:33
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
Yule Log (Render)
Yule Log (Render)
Clip: 1:00:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Dot's Spot Season 7
  • Dot's Spot Season 5
Watch 7:05
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Presents: A Special Holiday Tour of the White House
A special behind-the-scenes White House tour with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:05
Dot's Spot
Kart Kingdom Retirement
Series for Kart Kingdom retirement videos
Episode: S5 E5