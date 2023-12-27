100 WVIA Way
Dot's Spot

Winter Sing-Along

Season 7 Episode 2 | 27m 31s

Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes to celebrate the winter holidays!

Aired: 12/26/23
Extras
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
Celebrate Black History Month with PBS KIDS!
Celebrate Black History Month with PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 17:56
Dot's Spot
New Year's Eve Countdown 2023 with DJ Walrus
Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends!
Episode: S7 E1 | 17:56
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
Winter Yule Log (2023)
Enjoy the PBS KIDS Winter Yule Log!
Episode: S7 E4 | 1:00:00
Watch 14:52
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Holiday Wish List
The top 10 things from PBS KIDS that we want this holiday season!
Episode: S7 E3 | 14:52
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Podcasts
Check out PBS KIDS' podcasts!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:15
Dot's Spot
Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS (2023)
Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Dot's Spot
Summer of Adventure on the PBS KIDS Video App!
Watch all of your favorite summer of adventure shows on the PBS KIDS video app!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 2:01
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS and the White House Easter Egg Roll 2023
Agent Osmerelda visits the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Clip: 2:01
Watch 8:33
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS New Year's Eve Countdown with DJ Walrus!
Count down to 2023 in this music compilation with DJ Walrus and your PBS KIDS friends!
Clip: 8:33
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
Yule Log (Render)
Yule Log (Render)
Clip: 1:00:00
Watch 7:05
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Presents: A Special Holiday Tour of the White House
A special behind-the-scenes White House tour with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:05
Dot's Spot
Kart Kingdom Retirement
Series for Kart Kingdom retirement videos
Episode: S5 E5