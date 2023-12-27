PBS KIDS Holiday Wish List

Extras
Celebrate Black History Month with PBS KIDS!
Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends!
Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes!
Check out PBS KIDS' podcasts!
Happy Halloween from PBS KIDS!
Watch all of your favorite summer of adventure shows on the PBS KIDS video app!
Agent Osmerelda visits the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Count down to 2023 in this music compilation with DJ Walrus and your PBS KIDS friends!
Yule Log (Render)
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Dot's Spot Season 7
-
Dot's Spot Season 5
Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends!
Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes!
A special behind-the-scenes White House tour with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.