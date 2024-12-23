100 WVIA Way
Dot's Spot

PBS KIDS New Year's Eve Countdown!

Season 9 Episode 1 | 16m 24s

DJ Walrus is back as host of the PBS KIDS New Year's Eve Countdown!

Aired: 12/22/24
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Winter Window
Get cozy with our winter window scene.
Episode: S8 E1 | 1:00:00
Watch 1:00:00
Dot's Spot
Watch 14:52
Dot's Spot
Watch 17:56
Dot's Spot
New Year's Eve Countdown 2023 with DJ Walrus
Look back at 2023 and get ready for the New Year with DJ Walrus and your friends!
Episode: S7 E1 | 17:56
Watch 27:31
Dot's Spot
Winter Sing-Along
Gather 'round with family and friends and sing along with your favorite PBS KIDS tunes!
Episode: S7 E2 | 27:31
Watch 7:05
Dot's Spot
PBS KIDS Presents: A Special Holiday Tour of the White House
A special behind-the-scenes White House tour with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:05
Dot's Spot
Kart Kingdom Retirement
Series for Kart Kingdom retirement videos
Episode: S5 E5