Extras
John takes Sapphire and Susanne to his killing field – and makes a shocking confession.
Susanne encounters a colleague who is in possession of Sapphire's ear buds.
Susanne tries to get information from Richard, but he wants something in return.
Bjorn is led to a luxury apartment where he encounters an unknown woman.
Investigator Bjorn arrives at the morgue to find his own daughter on the autopsy table.
Off-hours, Bjorn arrives at a high-end brothel to find a hooker.