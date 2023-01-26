Extras
John takes Sapphire and Susanne to his killing field – and makes a shocking confession.
Susanne tries to get information from Richard, but he wants something in return.
Susanne encounters a colleague who is in possession of Sapphire's ear buds.
John asks Susanne to help him quit smoking. Under hypnosis, he reveals he is a killer.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Face to Face Season 2
-
Face to Face Season 1
John takes Sapphire and Susanne to his killing field – and makes a shocking confession.
Susanne encounters a colleague who is in possession of Sapphire's ear buds.
John asks Susanne to help him quit smoking. Under hypnosis, he reveals he is a killer.
Susanne tries to get information from Richard, but he wants something in return.
Bjorn connects the dots and paints a picture of the events on the night of the murder.
Bjorn is finally convinced he found out how his daughter died.
The arrow points in the direction of Bjorn's former partner in the police.