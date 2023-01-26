Extras
John takes Sapphire and Susanne to his killing field – and makes a shocking confession.
Susanne tries to get information from Richard, but he wants something in return.
Susanne encounters a colleague who is in possession of Sapphire's ear buds.
John asks Susanne to help him quit smoking. Under hypnosis, he reveals he is a killer.
Face to Face Season 2
Face to Face Season 1
Bjorn is finally convinced he found out how his daughter died.
The arrow points in the direction of Bjorn's former partner in the police.
Bjorn realizes that his daughter’s wild lifestyle was due to his own neglect and absence.