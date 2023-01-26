Extras
John takes Sapphire and Susanne to his killing field – and makes a shocking confession.
Susanne tries to get information from Richard, but he wants something in return.
John asks Susanne to help him quit smoking. Under hypnosis, he reveals he is a killer.
Bjorn is led to a luxury apartment where he encounters an unknown woman.
The arrow points in the direction of Bjorn's former partner in the police.
Investigator Bjorn arrives at the morgue to find his own daughter on the autopsy table.