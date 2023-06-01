I Could Tell You 'Bout My Life

Extras
Helena Marschall, 20, a climate activist, leads Germany’s environmental youth movement.
Keith Griffith III, 15, addresses mental health and builds community through beekeeping.
Diya Payal, 14, advocates for sustainable farming in India.
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
20-year-old German activist Helena Marschall advocates for climate justice.
Kentucky teen Keith Griffith III shows how beekeeping supports mental wellbeing
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Young storytellers from around the world share their stories on Films By Kids Season 4.
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
FILMS BYKIDS Season 4
-
FILMS BYKIDS Season 3
-
FILMS BYKIDS Season 2
-
FILMS BYKIDS Season 1
Tymur Tsapliienko, Ukrainian refugee, shines light on the effects of war and displacement.
Diya Payal, a teen from India, explores plant biodiversity and sustainable farming.
20-year-old German activist Helena Marschall advocates for climate justice.
Kentucky teen Keith Griffith III shows how beekeeping supports mental wellbeing
Semon Shabaev examines resurgent Jewish life in Berlin, Germany amid rising antisemitism.
Rinzin Jurmey shares how Bhutan is preserving traditions while embracing globalization.
Faith Guilbault shines a light on living—and thriving—with a disability.
Daunnette Moniz-Reyome investigates historical trauma on a Native American reservation.
Syrian refugee Mohammad Shasho shares how he’s forging a new life in Berlin.
Ndèye Fatou Fall shares how cultural shifts in her Senegalese village affected her life.