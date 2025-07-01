100 WVIA Way
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
FRONTLINE

Trump's Power & the Rule of Law

Season 2025 Episode 9

FRONTLINE goes inside the high-stakes showdown between President Donald Trump and the courts over presidential power. Trump allies, opponents and experts talk about how he is testing the extent of his power; the legal pushback; and the impact on the rule of law.

Aired: 07/14/25
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" - Preview
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Preview: S2025 E9 | 0:31
Watch 0:32
FRONTLINE
"Syria After Assad" - Preview
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Preview: S2025 E8 | 0:32
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Syria's Detainee Files" - Preview
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
Preview: S2025 E7 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning" - Preview
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:31
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 39:33
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 3: 'Dereliction of Duty'
How did Army Reserve leaders respond to warning signs about the Lewiston shooter, a reservist?
Clip: S2024 E16 | 39:33
Watch 44:16
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 4: 'They Controlled It All'
The politics of guns in Maine and “yellow flag” laws, which shaped the Lewiston response.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 44:16
Watch 36:36
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 1: 'Did We Really Survive This?'
The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023, was the year's deadliest.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 36:36
Watch 40:52
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 2: 'I Believe He Is Going To Snap'
Months before the Lewiston mass shooting, the gunman’s family & friends were trying to get him help.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 40:52
Watch 35:26
FRONTLINE
BREAKDOWN ASL PODCAST | EP. 5: 'We're Still Here'
Four members of Maine's deaf community died in the Lewiston shooting.
Clip: S2024 E16 | 35:26
FRONTLINE
Syria After Assad
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Episode: S2025 E8
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Syria's Detainee Files
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Antidote
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:24:23
Watch 28:40
FRONTLINE
Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23